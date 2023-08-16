Beware! If using my photo: Pawar threatens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Beware, if using my photo, will take legal action”, threatens the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar in a press conference here on Wednesday. Pawar is in the city from Tuesday. He will go to Beed to address a public meeting at Beed on Thursday. Against this backdrop, the NCP activists have highlighted several banners in the city with photos of Sharad Pawar and seeking his blessings.

Pawar said, the decision of the union government to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Day’ will create differences between communities. He showed a GR in this regard and showed how the matter in it is dangerous.

He stated that he is with the new coalition of the opposition ‘India’. The prime minister is more concerned about coming back to power than the Manipur violence. Taking inspiration from Devendra Fadnavis PM Modi is saying that he will come again in power. Fadnavis came to power again but as a deputy chief minister. We do not know what Modi wants to be in future. There is an anti-Modi atmosphere in the country. We don’t have any connection with BJP, those who have gone from our side have no connection with us now.

The meeting of India will be held in Mumbai on August 31. Discussions will be done about the GR of Partition Day in the meeting. Rumours are being spread that Congress and Shiv Sena together are making election strategies and neglecting NCP. Discussions are done with Uddhav Thackeray and I am with India, not with BJP.

Former minister Jaisingh Gaikwad, former minister Rajesh Tope, MLA Rohit Pawar, former MLA Chandrakant Danve, Nilesh Raut, Mahesh Tapase and others were present during the press meet.

The election commission’s decision about Shiv Sena’s symbol and name was influenced by pressure from the Centre. This same thing is being done with us. The central government is misusing its power to curb the opposition, he said.