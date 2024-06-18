Beyond scandal: Charting a course for transparency in NEET; Students, parents, experts call for restoring trust, addressing irregularities in medical entrance test

Mariya Biju

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) serves as a critical gateway for students in India seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes across government and private institutions. Established with the twin goals of streamlining the admission process and ensuring merit-based selection, NEET has become a cornerstone of the nation’s educational infrastructure. However, recent revelations of widespread irregularities and academic impropriety have cast a shadow over the examination’s integrity, exposing systemic vulnerabilities. Informal discussions with the students, teachers and parents’ fraternity in the city show that they want immediate reforms and more robust oversight mechanisms to make the all-important test transparent and above board.

One of the candidates shared her view on the condition of anonymity. “I am for the retest if that’s going to happen. Even though it is not going to make much of a difference in the ranking or anything, at least it will give some kind of justice to the students.” Some of the aspirants also opined that offering the retest as an option for everyone, including those who didn't receive grace marks initially, would be a fairer solution.

One of the parents expressed concern about the authenticity of the examination and mentioned that they have lost confidence in it. They are even clueless about what to do next.

“As students from rural areas with limited resources, we strive to excel in our studies despite challenges. NEET is highly competitive, and the delay of a month since the test severely impacts us. A retest is costly and mentally destabilizing. It is my sincere request that those involved in the scam must be punished,” shared Satish Gade, a NEET aspirant.

The NEET scam has not only demotivated the students but has also questioned the transparency and integrity of the test. The influence of the scam in future policies on educational testing and admissions is yet to be seen.

BOX

Need accountability, fairness

in entrance examinations

Unethical practices surrounding entrance examinations like NEET is a serious breach of trust for students, parents, and the medical profession. Strict action against the erring organisations is crucial. NEET has always been a pillar of meritocracy, and such scams erode public confidence in the system. We at the Indian Medical Association strongly condemn such exploitative scams and urge the authorities to take stricter action against the culprits. Students' futures depend on fair exams – it's a matter of immense importance.

Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Chairperson IMA, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar