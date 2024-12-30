Bhagavad Gita donation held with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Gita Daan Yadnya was held on Sunday with great zeal at the ISKCON Madhuban Center. In December, the center distributed 5,000 Bhagavad Gitas, with an additional 800 donated on this single day. Minister Atul Save initiated the free distribution, handing over Gitas to representatives of the Astha Foundation, Hedgewar Hospital, Sneha Sawli, Matoshree Old Age Home and Balwadi Schools. Gitas will also be given to deserving students. ISKCON conducts Gita distribution globally during Gita Jayanti in December to spread its teachings for a better life. The event featured a homa (sacred fire ritual) and was attended by dignitaries including C.P. Tripathi and Rajkumar Agarwal. The event concluded with a maha-prasad for all attendees. The success of the event was ensured by the efforts of Dr Ramesh Ladda, Shri Vinod Bagdia and others.