Bhajan groups boosted enthusiasm of runners in bitter cold

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To boost the enthusiasm of the runners in the Lokmat Maha Marathon, Bhajan groups performed various bhajans near the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir chantining Tuha Vitthal Barva, Tuha Madhav Barva, Dnyaneshwar Mauli, Gyanraj Mauli Tukaram.

The runners while running, came towards towards this mandal and moving forward with chanting Jai Hari Mauli. For the last eight years, the Bhajani Mandals in the city have been performing Bhajans near the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir to encourage the runners participating in the Lokmat Maha Marathon.

Madhav Maharaj Pittarwad, Machhindra Olekar Maharaj, Omprakash Kangane Maharaj, Tribhuvan Maharaj, Waghchaure Maharaj, Abhay Kumbhakarni Maharaj, Rahul Bokde Maharaj, Aadesh Maharaj and Chopdar Mankape participated in this Bhajans singing. The Bhajans programme was organised by the presidents of Warkari Mandal, Babanrao Didore and Vishal Didore.

The Warkari groups performed bhajans, making the atmosphere devotional, since 5:30 am on Sunday. As the sounds of the bhajans reached the ears of the runners in the bitter cold, they bowed to the Warkari groups and moved forward.