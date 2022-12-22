Bharti Gore nominated member of Mgmt Council
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2022 08:55 PM 2022-12-22T20:55:11+5:30 2022-12-22T20:55:11+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Bharti Balbhimrao Gore was nominated as a member of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
Dr Gore is head of the Department of Hindi in Bamu. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made a nomination of Dr Gore from the department heads collegium various provisions of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.