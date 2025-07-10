Bhaurao Kapde passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhaurao Dhondiba Kapde (75, Wakod, Phulambri) died after a brief illness on Thursday. The last rites will be performed on him at the crematorium of Wakod at 9 am on July 11. He leaves behind wife, a son and a daughter and extended family. He was the father-in-law of Bhagwan Phad, the deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.