Bhim Jayanti celebrated at various parts of city

Aurangabad, April 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety at various parts of the city.

Nationalist Congress Party and Raje Chhatrapati Smarak Samiti organised various programmes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak at Mukundwadi. Sweets and water was distributed to the people. Cracker busting and sapling plantation programmes were also organised.

Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, Khawaja Bhai, Abhishek Deshmukh, Kashinath Kokate, Manik Shinde, R B Chavan, Mohannana Salve, Mirzamamu and others were present.

Tributes were paid to Dr Ambedkar at Government Food Supplies Godown at Jadhavwadi. Suraj Narwade, Rahul Salve, Kailas Pawar, Shaikh Razzaq, Santosh Narwade and others were present.

Bhim Zalak Mitra Mandal celebrated Bhim Jayanti at Ramnagar. Satish Dhepe, Prakash Sharnagat, Siddharth Gadkari, Amol Khade, Sujeet Wahul, Vilas Ganraj and others were present.

Bhim Jayanti was celebrated by paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar at Kranti Chowk post office. Devendra Pardeshi, Bhagwat Shinde, Anand Bahot, Motilal Chugde and others were present.

PES College held an initiative of reading books for 18 hours to mark Dr Ambedkar Jayanti. Principal Dr Abhijeet Wadekar, Dr Asha Tupe, K P Gaikwad, A N Khillare, A K Kharat, Usha Veldode, R B Salve and others were present.

Government Polytechnic College organised a project of reading books for 12 hours. In all, 300 students participated in the initiative. Principal DR Madhuri Ganorkar, joint director Umesh Nagdive, Dr Priyanand Agale, Devidas Devare, Umesh Hivrale, Dr Rohit Ramteke and others were present.