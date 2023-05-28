Bhim Shakti activists threaten of self-immolation

May 28, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bhim Shakti, a social organisation has demanded to initiate inquiry against the alleged corruption by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) executive engineer Ravindra Kale. The activists have threatened of self-immolation if the demand is not met.

According to a memorandum given in this regard to the university, the organisation on several occasion have given memorandums to the university demanding action against Kale and also launched agitations. However, the administration ignored it. The activists Vinod Korke, Santosh Shejwal, Rajendra Jawale, Chotu Narwade and others have threatened to immolate self on May 30 at 11 am, if their demand is not considered.

