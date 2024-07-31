BHMS student ends life over harassment in one-sided love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old BHMS girl student committed suicide recently after she fed up with constant phone calls from a youth who was in one-sided love.

She was studying in the second year of BHMS at a local health science college. A case of abatement against the youth was registered with Cidco Police Station. Police inspector Atul Yerme arrested the youth within two hours of lodging a case.

The accused has been identified as Dattu Babasaheb Gayke (Janephal, Vijapur). The name of the victim is Gayatri Babasaheb Dabhade (21, Matadi Hostel, Vijayshri Colony, N-5, Cidco).

Aunty of Gayatri lodged a complaint with Cidco Police Station. The accused and the deceased hailed from the same village. Gayatri who was pursuing BHMS at Foste College of the city had some interaction with the accused before arriving here. She had stopped talking with him on arriving in the city.

Dattu used to harass her through mobile phone calls. He used to call her to meet him. So, Gayatri informed her aunty who went to Janegaon village and convinced the accused, not to call her again.

But, the accused did not stop. The victim informed her aunt that the youth was calling her frequently to meet him at different places including lodges.

“Fed up with this, the BHMS student ended her life by hanging herself to the ceiling fan of the hostel in the afternoon of July 25,’ this was stated in the complaint. A case was registered on July 30 against the accused. Constable Telure under the guidance of PI Atul Yerme is on the case.

Box

Accused gets police custody

Meanwhile, Cidco Police Station PI Yerme registered a case immediately on receiving a complaint from aunty of the victim. Two squads were sent so that the accused should not run away after the registration of the case. After the arrest, he was produced in the court on Wednesday. He was sent to police custody for three days by the court.