Bhoomipujan of Massia’s ‘Auto Component Cluster’ held

Aurangabad: The ground breaking ceremony of the planned site of 'Auto Component Cluster' of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) was held by union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at Waluj on Friday.

The component cluster will be built with a total investment of Rs 20 crores and will function as a common facility centre. There are 5 total shareholders on the board of directors and 30 entrepreneurs. Around 1500 micro and small units in the Waluj industrial sector will benefit from this centre. The work related to high-end machining and slitting lines for auto components will be done in the component cluster. Therefore, the small entrepreneurs here can do the testing in this regard in Waluj. There is no need to go anywhere and this will save the time of entrepreneurs. Speaking on the occasion Dr Karad said that the component cluster will surely brighten the future of Aurangabad and will be of great use to the micro and small scale industries. State cooperation minister Atul Save, joint director of industries BT Yashwante, Joint director industrial safety and health directorate Ram Dahiphale, zonal manager Bank of Maharashtra Mahesh Dange, Massia president Kiran Jagtap, director Prithviraj Shah, Ashok Kale, secretary Rahul Mogale and others were present.