Bhumre gets highest number of votes from A’bad West Assembly Constituency
Published: June 5, 2024
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian Minister and Shinde Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre who won the election in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency received the highest number of votes from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency.
His arch rival Imtiaz Jaleel got the highest number of votes from Aurangabad East Constituency while Chandrakant Khiare from Aurangabad West. In the NOTA (None of the Above) category, the highest voters opted it from Aurangabad West.
The number of votes taken Assembly constituency-wise by the candidates is as follows;
Constiutency---Sandeepan Bhumre---Imtiaz Jaleel---Chandrakant Khaire—Afsar Khan-Harshawardhan Jadhav--NOTA
Kannad-----------68230-----------------37216-----------42338------------------6180---------------35233-----------------748
Aurangabad (C)-59,740-----------------85937------------43480----------------13262--------------449--------------------1067
Aurangabad (W)-95,586---------------54817-------------58382-----------------16002-------------652--------------------1409
Aurangabad (E)-63228-----------------89143-------------38350-----------------8145---------------376--------------------1024
Gangapur----------94419---------------48451--------------53113-----------------14914-------------1961------------------765
Vaijapur------------93231---------------25223--------------56207----------------10584--------------983-------------------716
Total----------------476130--------------341480------------293450---------------69266-------------39828-----------------5856
Candidate-wise postal ballots
Those who were on election duty used postal ballots. A total of 4,556 postal ballots were counted by scanning and verifying details.
Candidate-wise number of postal ballots is as follows; Sandeepan Bhumre (1696), Imtiaz Jaleel (603), Chandrakant Khaire (1580), Afsar Khan (179) and Harshawardhan Jadhav (174).Open in app