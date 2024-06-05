Bhumre gets highest number of votes from A’bad West Assembly Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian Minister and Shinde Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre who won the election in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency received the highest number of votes from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency.

His arch rival Imtiaz Jaleel got the highest number of votes from Aurangabad East Constituency while Chandrakant Khiare from Aurangabad West. In the NOTA (None of the Above) category, the highest voters opted it from Aurangabad West.

The number of votes taken Assembly constituency-wise by the candidates is as follows;

Constiutency---Sandeepan Bhumre---Imtiaz Jaleel---Chandrakant Khaire—Afsar Khan-Harshawardhan Jadhav--NOTA

Kannad-----------68230-----------------37216-----------42338------------------6180---------------35233-----------------748

Aurangabad (C)-59,740-----------------85937------------43480----------------13262--------------449--------------------1067

Aurangabad (W)-95,586---------------54817-------------58382-----------------16002-------------652--------------------1409

Aurangabad (E)-63228-----------------89143-------------38350-----------------8145---------------376--------------------1024

Gangapur----------94419---------------48451--------------53113-----------------14914-------------1961------------------765

Vaijapur------------93231---------------25223--------------56207----------------10584--------------983-------------------716

Total----------------476130--------------341480------------293450---------------69266-------------39828-----------------5856

Box

Candidate-wise postal ballots

Those who were on election duty used postal ballots. A total of 4,556 postal ballots were counted by scanning and verifying details.

Candidate-wise number of postal ballots is as follows; Sandeepan Bhumre (1696), Imtiaz Jaleel (603), Chandrakant Khaire (1580), Afsar Khan (179) and Harshawardhan Jadhav (174).