Bhumre lists liquor shops as source of income in affidavit

Controversy erupted over Bhumre’s declaration of wealth in affidavit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sandipan Bhumre, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate and Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, filed his nomination form for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The filing was done in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. However, Bhumre's declaration of wealth in the accompanying affidavit had stirred controversy.

According to the affidavit, Bhumre mentioned that he and his wife, Pushpa Bhumre, hold liquor licenses as a source of income. The document revealed the existence of two liquor shops under their ownership. This revelation has fueled accusations and counter-accusations within the political landscape of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve raised allegations against Bhumre, claiming that he had misled the public with his initial affidavit, which listed income sources from agriculture and salary. In response, Bhumre defended himself, stating that his actions were legal.

The controversy further intensified when Bhumre's latest affidavit, disclosed the liquor sales licenses and details of ownership. While the opposition alleged the existence of nine to ten shops, Bhumre clarified that information for only two liquor licenses had been provided in the affidavit.

Income of Rs 96.50 lakh from liquor shops

The liquor licenses in question were identified as FL-2 No-7 and CLFLTOD-3 No-7 in Jalna, as well as LL-2 No-48 and CLFLTOD-3 No-40 in Jalgaon. These licenses contributed to an increased income of Rs 96,50,000 for the Bhumre couple. The third affidavit mentioned movable and immovable assets of Rs 6.66 crore. It also reiterated the sources of income mentioned in the second affidavit, namely 45 tolas of gold, agriculture, assembly membership fees, and liquor licenses. Additionally, property rent was listed as another source of income.