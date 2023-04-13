Bhumre pronounce starting of 132 digital study centres in city

- Inaugurates state’s first Building Plan Management System (BPMS) cell at civic headquarters.

- Dedicates construction of three garbage transfer stations developed under the 15th Finance Commission.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre today announced of starting 132 digital study centres in and around the city, in commemoration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 132 anniversary, through the District Planning Committee (DPC). Bhumre was speaking at the function organised to dedicate 20 Smart Schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) at CBSE school in Garkheda, today morning.

The municipal corporation will be upgrading teaching aids and accessories in 50 Marathi and Urdu medium schools under Smart City Mission. It is hoped that smart schools will help attract citizens to admit their wards in these schools in large numbers. The minister also inspected the school and interacted with the students present on the occasion.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, CSMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, additional CEO of Smart City Development Corporation Limited (SCDCL) Arun Shinde, deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi, education officer Sunil Dongre, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, CBSE school headmaster Shashikant Ubale, PRO Tauseef Ahmed and many others were present on the occasion.

State’s first BPMS cell in CSMC

The minister also inaugurated the Building Plan Management System (BPMS) assistance cell set up in building number three at CSMC headquarters. This is the first cell to be established in Maharashtra. The cell will provide assistance and handle the applications seeking permission for the new constructions through the proper channel. The state government had developed a centralised and integrated software to simplify the procedure of issuing permissions. The cell will save time and energy of the applicants and would not have to make rounds of the office, it is claimed.

Besides, all the dignitaries and key authorities, the deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje, deputy engineer Sanjay Kombde and others were also present on the occasion.

3-transfer stations on cards

Bhumre inaugurated the works to construct a transfer station at Ramnagar. The CSMC will be constructing transfer stations at Ramanagar, Shivajinagar and Dr Salim Ali Lake parking. The garbage lifted from the source is transported in small vans till these transfer stations. Later on, the solid waste is uploaded in heavy trucks and transported to the garbage processing centres, developed on all four corners of the city. The fund is provided under the 15th finance commission. The cost of tender of these stations is Rs 9.24 crore and the contract has been awarded 2.88 per cent below to one contractor (who is a retired engineer).

These stations will have sheds, boundary walls, washing platforms, approach roads, water connections, vehicle parking, tree plantations etc. So far, the CSMC has made the payment of Rs 1.95 crore to the contractor.