Bhumre to unfurl tri-colour on Maha Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will be hoisting the tri-colour to celebrate Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra Formation Day) at Devgiri Ground, on the campus of the office of the Commissioner of Police, at Kotwalpura, at 8 am on May 1.

This is the main government programme. As a result, the citizens are appealed to attend the programme in large numbers. It may be noted Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960.

The press release issued by the divisional commissioner stated that government and semi-government offices are refrained from conducting flag hoisting or any other function between 7.15 am and 9 am on Monday. If they wish to conduct then the function should be conducted either before 7.15 am or after 9 am, stated the press release.