Bibi ka Maqbara craves for attention; a portion of minaret collapses again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident, a portion of one minaret of the world-renowned Bibi-ka-Maqbara collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The portion with the latticework at the top of the minaret fell and crumbled into pieces. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. It may be noted that a similar incident occurred in November 2022. Despite this, the custodian, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), failed to take appropriate concrete measures. Hence, the heritage mausoleum was put at risk.

Maqbara is adorned with attractive minarets on all four sides. Over the past few years, various parts of the mausoleum and its minarets have deteriorated. The newspaper has repeatedly highlighted this issue through its news reports, but it seems no substantial efforts have been made to preserve the glory of the heritage monument for future generations. Portions of the royal mausoleum are gradually collapsing.

It so happened that the latticework and some portion of the uppermost section of the western minaret collapsed at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. This caused a loud noise, frightening the nearby tourists, who narrowly escaped injury. Following the incident, the ASI personnel promptly cleared the debris. They also hinted at undertaking the repair and maintenance of the collapsed portion soon.

Repetition of 2022’s incident

Earlier, peepal trees were grown on the eastern minaret in front of the main dome of the Maqbara. Hence, a significant portion of this minaret collapsed in November 2022. The repair of the affected portion was carried out later on.

Immediate repairs were ordered

The superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle), Dr. Shiv Kumar Bhagat, said, “ The Bibi-ka-Maqbara is a heritage with significant importance. Unfortunately, a portion of the minaret has collapsed. Tourists were prevented from moving on the periphery of the minaret, so fortunately, no one was injured. Meanwhile, orders have been given to undertake the repair of this minaret on priority.”