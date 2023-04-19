Bibi ka Maqbara has its own unique identity: US Consul General

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The U.S Consul General (Mumbai) Mike Hankey underlined that the travel guides and tourism brochures may describe Bibi ka Maqbara as a replica of the Taj Mahal, but according to me the monument has its own identity which is indeed unique, he stressed.

The US diplomat was accompanied by Consular Officer Erin Bourque, public engagement specialist Amrita D’Mello and political specialist Ayesha Khan. He arrived in the city on April 18 morning and left on Wednesday morning. His tour itinerary was kept confidential due to security reasons. Hats off to Mike Hankey for his electrifying and energetic personality as he attended various programmes and indulged in several activities during a span of just 24 hours.

He visited Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves and Sai Prerna Mandir (of Parvatinagar) in the afternoon. He took a few snaps exploring different angles of the mausoleum including sitting on the marble bench. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials and expert faculties from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) including Dr Bina Sengar were present on the occasion. He was impressed with the floor plan (ups and down), the structural beauty of the monument and the emotion behind constructing Maqbara, the royal mausoleum by the son in memory of his royal mother. The diplomat also termed Aurangabad Caves as fabulous due to the presence of Ganesha and other important sculptures.

Spent a couple of hours at Kham River

Mike Hankey spent a couple of hours at the Eco Park developed near the Kham River and had a detailed discussion with Natasha Zarine, Gauri Mirashi and other office-bearers (in the backdrop of the Climate Action)

of the EcoSattva and the Centre for Applied Research and People’s Engagement (Carpe) on the Kham River Rejuvenation Project.

Delighted on eating ‘kachori’

As reported earlier, prior to arriving in the city, Mike Hankey had sought suggestions from the netizens through social media saying which places he should visit and what food should he try and where. Hence honouring the suggestions, he enjoyed eating a regional delicacy ‘Kachori’ in one refreshment outlet. He also interacted with the kitchen staff while they were preparing ‘puris’ and ‘kachoris’. This tempted Mike Hankey, who then also prepared one 'kachori' and then released it in the cauldron for frying.

Ask questions in comfortable language

The US diplomat also called on Bamu vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsaath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, director of Foreign Students Cell Dr Vikas Kumar, director of International Relations Cell Dr Bina Sengar and other heads of the departments (HoDs) and appreciated the educational standard, strength of foreign students and researchers, educational environment and above all the natural ambience of the university campus during interaction with them. He underlined that the new National Education Policy has the potential to promote academic cooperation between India and the United States. The interaction with the Bamu students in the CFART building turned out to be very interesting. He appealed to them saying to ask questions to him in whichever language they are comfortable in.

Attended Iftaar

On Tuesday evening, the US diplomat reserved his time to attend an iftar party organised by MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel which was attended by his friends and chums belonging to different faiths. Earlier, Mike Hankey interacted with industrialists, reformists and others during the morning hours. He also met the industrialist and state INTACH office-bearer Mukund Bhogle to understand the historical legacy of the city and the contribution of the business community to the preservation of heritage.