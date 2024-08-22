Bibi ka Maqbara witnesses seepage of rainwater; vegetation on its structure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The world-renowned heritage Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, often referred to as the 'Taj of the Deccan' or the 'Mini Taj,' urgently needs restoration. The monument faces threats due to water seepage and vegetation growth in various parts, putting this historical heritage at risk. There are concerns that the structure may weaken, leading to further deterioration.

Recent rains have exacerbated the problem, with increased vegetation around the minarets and the royal mausoleum itself. Besides, water seepage has been observed within the structure. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has a specialised science branch for conducting such studies, and tourists have expressed the need for immediate attention to the monument's condition.

Restoration work to begin soon

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shivkumar Bhagat said, “ Once the days become sunnier and drier, the overgrown vegetation on the maqbara will be removed. Currently, the surface is slippery, and climbing could be dangerous. This is a routine maintenance task that is regularly carried out by the office.”