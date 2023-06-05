Bicycle rally to create awareness on environment day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An awareness about the environment was created by organising a bicycle rally on the occasion of world environment day on Monday. The participants shouted slogans like ‘No Environment in the yard, then corona in house’, plant and preserve trees, No forest, no life’, and others.

The rally started from the chief forest conservative (regional) office at Osmanpura and was flagged off by the conservator of forest Satyajeet Gujar. It passed through Railway Station, Holy Cross English High School, Cantonment, and reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate. More than 250 environmentalists, students, officers, and residents participated in the rally.

Wildlife honorary warden Dr Kishor Pathak, forest guard Amitkumar Mishra, deputy forest guard Suryakant Mankawar, divisional forest officer Mohan Naikwade, social forestry divisional forest officer Kirti Jamdhade, forest circle officer Dada Gaur, Shashikant Tambe, Anil Patil, Swapnil Pawar, and others were present. Forest circle officer S B Phule led the rally.