Bid goodbye to 2023, Welcome 2024 with spiritual Atharvashirsha chanting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To mark the end of the year and begin the new one with blessings, the Varda Ganesh Temple will host a 30-day collective chanting of Atharvashirsha from December 31 to January 29. This spiritual initiative aims to bring peace and positivity as the year transitions.

The chanting will take place every evening from 5 pm to 6.30 pm, inviting devotees of all ages. Key events include the Ganesh Yag on January 30, 31 and February 1 followed by a grand Mahaprasad distribution on February 2. Additionally, a wedding meet (Vadhur-Vara Melava) is scheduled for February 23 and a collective "Thread Ceremany" (Mounj) ceremony will be held on May 2. This information was shared by Sunil Koche, president of shri Ganesh Sabha.