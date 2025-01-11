Bidkin industrial belt to witness huge investment from 22 companies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After Toyota-Kirloskar Motors, JSW, Lubrizol, and Ather Energy announced projects in the Bidkin industrial area under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), last year, 22 new industries are now eager to set up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This includes Japan's Tsusho Corporation, Transystem Logistics International, and Siemens from Germany have shown interest in investing here.

Besides, the Gensol Group's Avani Power, which manufactures lithium battery cells, has expressed plans to invest a massive Rs 10,521 crore. With these companies coming in, there are signs that the new year will bring significant investment to Marathwada.

Currently, only 469 acres and 39 gunthas of land remain in the Bidkin industrial belt. Despite limited industrial land availability, Japan's Tsusho Corporation has expressed its readiness to invest Rs 700 crore and has requested 75 acres of land. This company plans to provide employment to 650 people. The Japanese Company Transystem Logistics International has requested Auric to allocate 58 acres of land and plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore, which is expected to generate around 3,000 jobs.

Besides, Matrix Gas, a company in the non-conventional energy sector, has requested 136 acres of land in Bidkin to set up a project, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore and around 4,000 job opportunities. Siemens, a German company, has requested 25 acres of land and plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore, employing around 1,200 people. Avani Power has requested 158 acres of land in Bidkin, with an investment of Rs 10,521 crore.

Other companies expected to come (with investment amounts)

Findability Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 20 crore

Hyosung Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 2,520 crore

Marubeni-Itochu Steel India Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 200 crore

MTC Group - Rs 3,000 crore

Relic Materials Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 50 crore

Nippon Express Logistics Ltd. - Rs 100 crore

Mahindra Excelo - Rs 300 crore

Chembond Material Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 125 crore

Trex Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 1,000 crore

Indo Autotech Ltd. - Rs 300 crore

Transystem Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Rs 350 crore

Skill Centre on 50 acres

Toyota-Kirloskar Motors Company will also be developing a skill training centre on 50 acres of land in the district. The company will be developed on 817 acres of land in Bidkin. The aim is to develop myriad skills in the youths in large numbers.