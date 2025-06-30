Big industries embrace AI, but smaller players slow to catch up

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quietly reshaping industrial operations in the city, but only partially. While major industries are rapidly integrating AI for data processing, automation, and client engagement, smaller enterprises are still hesitant, sticking to basic tools or experimental set-ups.

Though AI is evolving at a swift pace globally, its local application paints a contrasting picture. Industry insights reveal that two out of every three Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have started exploring AI solutions. Yet, on the ground, most implementations remain in their infancy. Experts say this uneven adaptation is creating a widening technological gap between potential and practice.

“In the 21st century, AI is no longer optional, it’s a necessity,” say experts. Several industries in the city have already implemented AI-enabled systems, ranging from Internet of Things (IoT) integrations and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) modules to Learning Management Systems (LMS) and advanced analytics. Many plants have also deployed robotic arms and automation lines to streamline in-house logistics and ensure operational precision.

“It's evident that industries across Marathwada are gradually adopting AI for everything from market planning to performance tracking. The pace is picking up. I believe that in the next few years, AI will be an integral part of every sector,” said Lalit Gandhi, president, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA).

Startups ride AI wave for faster, smarter growth

New-age startups are making bold moves by embedding AI into their daily operations. From customer segmentation and sentiment analysis to content automation, these companies are leveraging AI to increase productivity and scale faster with fewer resources. The technology is helping them make sharper decisions and stay ahead in competitive markets.

AI empowers new talent

AI is transforming how fresh talent adapts to the workplace. Young professionals and interns are using AI tools to upskill rapidly, minimize human error, and align with corporate expectations. For many, it has become a stepping stone to build confidence and deliver results early in their careers.

Ancillaries accelerate AI adoption locally

“Although full-scale implementation is still rare, AI is being gradually introduced at the final production stages within ancillary units. Even city-based industries are steadily integrating AI tools to improve efficiency and stay relevant in a changing market,”

— Arjun Gaikwad, president, Massia

AI adoption gap in MSMEs

“There has been consistent reluctance among small-scale industries to embrace automation. Only after younger players entered the sector did we notice a change. On the contrary, larger enterprises have already made significant strides in adopting AI-based systems.”

— Rubina Abrar, deputy director, CII

AI usage must go beyond limits

“In most cases, AI is being confined to limited functions. But its scope is far wider. In India, we have barely scratched the surface. AI holds incredible promise especially for startups that can use it for tasks like enterprise resource planning, predictive data modeling, and much more.”

— Rohit Dashrathi, Young industrialist

AI is new, but industries will warm up to it soon

“AI is still new, and many fear it will take away jobs. But just like we once took time to adopt television, people will gradually accept AI too. Over time, industries will become more open and friendly toward AI integration.”

— Mansing Pawar, past president, MACCIA

How AI helps industry

• Supply chain: Manages demand, stock, and logistics.

• Automation: Handles routine tasks and monitoring.

• Product design: Speeds up innovation and testing.

• Customer service: Chatbots and smart CRMs engage users.

How AI helps startups grow smarter

• Market insights: Tracks trends and customer behavior.

• 24/7 support: Chatbots cut costs and save time.

• Smart marketing: Boosts ROI through ad and social optimization.

• Finance: Predicts risks and improves budgeting.

• Hiring: Screens resumes and finds the right fit.