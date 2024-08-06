Big US IT co. to enter Sambhajinagar soon; CMIA new office-bearers discuss city industrial development during visit to Lokmat Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major American Information Technology (IT) company will be coming in the Shendra industrial area of the Auric City soon, according to the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) office-bearers. The company is projected to provide direct employment to around 2,000 young people.

The newly elected CMIA executive committee members, including president Arpit Save, honorary secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat, vice-president Utsav Machhar, women's entrepreneurship cell head Utkarsha Patil, head, government relations cell Saurabh Chhallani, executive member Harshvardhan Jaju, executive secretary Ravindra Manavatkar, and Nikhil Bhalerao, paid a goodwill visit to Lokmat Bhavan on Monday. They engaged in an open dialogue with the senior editorial members.

Ather Energy, known for manufacturing electric two-wheelers, Toyota Kirloskar in the hybrid car sector, JSW Green Mobility, and Lubrizol in the lubricant manufacturing sector have announced plans to set up industries in the Bidkin industrial area of Auric City.

Save mentioned that for the past year and a half, CMIA officials have been pursuing Toyota Kirloskar and the government for brining Toyota’s plant to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Toyota's managing director had visited the city in his private plane. He was shown the world class infrastructure at Bidkin, alongside DMIC, local schools, colleges, hotels, and international heritage sites. Following this, a team of around 35 members from Toyota visited, and they were shown the entire city and surroundings, including Shendra, Waluj industrial area, and the Shendra and Bidkin DMIC. Observing that the largest land bank in the country is available here, they decided to invest. Toyota is set to establish its project on 800 acres.

Asked about the need for an IT company setting its base in the city, Nandawat said an American company is already operating on a pilot basis in the Shendra Auric City building, currently employing 200 people. This company is set to expand soon, having decided to purchase 10 acres of land in Shendra.

Dy CM Fadnavis, Save, Dr Karad support

CMIA officials credited housing minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad for facilitating meetings with chief minister Eknath Shinde, home minister Devendra Fadnavis, and industry minister Uday Samant. This support was crucial in bringing Toyota and other projects to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.