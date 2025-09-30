Bike accident leaves two friends injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two friends were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding motorbike. The accident occurred on 27 September at 8 a.m. in front of Uma Garden, on the Beed Bypass.

Sayli Deshmukh (25, Satara) and her friend Kiran Kadtu (22, Deolai) were riding a moped when, a short distance ahead in Deolai, they were struck by a speeding biker, Ashwajit Appasaheb Gaikwad (Shivajinagar). All three were injured in the collision.

A passing car driver, Anna Wagh, admitted the injured to a private hospital. Both Sayli and Kiran sustained serious injuries, with Kiran requiring surgery. Following a complaint by Sayli’s father, Sopan, a case was registered against Ashwajit at the MIDC CIDCO Police Station.