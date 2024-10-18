Bike thieves flee, abandon stolen vehicle in Satara

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As thefts increased in Satara, residents started night patrols. A patrol team stopped two suspects in Aloknagar for questioning around 3 am on Wednesday. As news of the theft spread, residents quickly gathered on the streets. The thieves ran towards the Hanuman Temple but had to turn back due to a blocked road. They reencountered the patrol team near Tirupati Apartments. When citizens attempted to catch them, the suspects abandoned the bike and fled into the darkness. Locals traced the bike's owner in Satara and called him to the police station, where the bike was later handed over to the Satara Police.

Caption: A patrol team chased bike thieves in the Satara area, but the suspects escaped, leaving behind the stolen bike