Biker killed after crashing into boulder in verul ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A speeding motorcycle crashed into a boulder in Verul Ghat on Monday at 2:30 pm, killing the rider on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Lahu Kalu Sonawane (26, Palsgaon, Kannad). Sonawane was traveling from Verul to Khultabad on his motorcycle (MH-20 - GF-9028) on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 pm, his bike crashed into a boulder in the Verul Ghat. The crash caused severe head injuries, leading to his instant death. Witnesses informed the police. The body was sent to Khultabad Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Khultabad police inspected the site and registered the case.