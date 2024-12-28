Bikers booked for being cruel to dog

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two bikers dragged an innocent dog at high speed on the road by tying a rope around its neck. After the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Harsul Police Station, the dog was found dead after being dragged for some distance. Following the viral video of the incident on December 27, a case was filed against the bikers.

The head of the municipal corporation dog squad Suresh Dongre (57, Mayur Park) has filed a complaint with the police regarding this incident. The video of the incident went viral on Friday. Two moped riders (MH 20 - 5946) tied a rope around the neck of a dog from an area opposite to petrol pump at the old octroi checkpost square on Harsul Road. They then sped away on their bikes, dragging the dog on the road, and threw it some distance away. A citizen recorded this incident on their mobile phone. However, no one stopped the bikers from carrying out the act. It is believed that the person sitting at the back of the moped, holding the rope, had long hair, and both were estimated to be in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

Dongre after receiving the viral video filed a complaint at the Harsul police station. Based on this, a case was registered against the moped riders under Sections 325 and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). On Saturday, the police tried to trace the accused by reviewing CCTV footage.