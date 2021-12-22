Bills of crores of rupees unpaid with the municipal administration

Bills of oxygen, medicines, remdesiver, ambulance and manpower pending

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Large companies and contractors from all over the country provided immediate medicine, materials and services on credit basis to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). This included corona kits, remdesivir injections, oxygen, storage containers, medicines and manpower. But the corporation raised its hand stating shortage of funds.

The corporation bought RT PCR kits from a company in Gurgaon, Delhi and purchased antigen test kits from a company in Sonipat by spending Rs 4 crore. Crores of rupees have been spent on PPE kits, medicines, food and drinking water to the affected patients. Crores of rupees have been spent on agencies providing oxygen cylinders. The corporation also bought medicine from local traders, but didn't pay a single rupee. More than 25 ambulances were hired. The company that provided AYUSH Kadha also has unpaid bills.

Smashan jogis, self help groups unpaid

In the first and second covid wave, the responsibility of cremating the dead bodies was given to the self help group and Smashan jogis. But the corporation has not paid any money to the concerned till date. Employees of a private company were given responsibility of changing the bed sheets of the affected patients in various covid centers of the corporation. They are also unpaid for months.

Rs 20 crore proposal

AMC has submitted a proposal to the district administration of Rs 20 crore six months ago. The funds will be utilized for paying bills of companies and contractors in the first and second wave. However, not a single rupee has been received by the municipal corporation till date.