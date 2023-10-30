Biomethanization Plant to help STP in becoming power self-reliant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Solidwaste Management (SWM) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to generate 2400 units of electricity daily through processing wet waste at its Bio-methanation plant at Kanchanwadi.

The deputy commissioner (SWM) Somnath Jadhav said, “The wet waste plant at Kanchanwadi has the capacity to process 30 metric tons of bio-methane gas daily.”

The CSMC had set up three dry garbage processing plants. One each plant has been set up in Padegaon, Chikalthana and Harsul and each has the capacity to process 150 MT. Henceforth, as of today, the CSMC is processing 450 MT of dry garbage daily.

The Indore-based Banco Company has been shortlisted to operate the bio-methanation plant. After reviewing its poor success, the civic chief signed a 10-year-long agreement of service with the company. In three months, the company succeeded in reviving generation of a bio-methane project. It is now generating electricity.

The CSMC has a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kanchanwadi. It requires 11,900 units of power every month. The electricity produced through the biomethane plant will be supplied to the STP. The task of laying cable is underway. The CSMC will provide electricity at 95 per cent concessional rates. Earlier, the municipal corporation had halted the release of Banco Company’s dues of Rs 2.5 crore. It will now be released soon, said Jadhav.