Biometric attendance made mandatory for Hods, teachers

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday decided to make biometric attendance compulsory for departments head and teachers on the employees and students.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the Establishment Department issued a circular on Monday for departments, following the directives of Vice-chancellor of Dr Pramod Yeole.

“The department heads, professors, associates and assistant professors will have to put their attendance on the biometric machines. They will also have to use ‘an online leave management system and file tracking system and all the department heads will

forward its report to the establishment department after every three days,” he said.

Dr Sakhle said that the monthly salary of the officers and employees would be released after the verification of biometric attendance.

The user ID and password are being made available for each officers and employee. Dr Sakhle said that the teaching and non-teaching staff members would have to follow all the instructions strictly.