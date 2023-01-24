BJP worker "shot dead" in Manipur

L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell was reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on Tuesday.

"Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta, "tweeted BJP Manipur.

