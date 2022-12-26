Biometric attendance mandatory for hostelers in Bamu

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to make biometric attendance compulsory for hostel students.

The biometric machine in each hostel will have records of students' entry and exit. It may be noted a burnt and murder case of a research student was reported in the university some days ago. Considering this, the administration started taking measures on various levels for students' safety and security. Bamu will install a biometric machine at research centres to keep watch on research students. Biometric attendance will be made compulsory for students staying in the hostel.

There are 14 hostels on Bamu campus with 1400 students intake. Of them, seven girls' hostels with 900 intake capacity.

The university also decided to instal close circuit TV cameras in the hostel premises.