Biometric attendance process to be completed next week

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole said that the process of registering researchers on biometric attendance would be completed in eight to days duration.

It may be noted that the university announced last week that the registration of attendance of those researchers who get fellowships was made compulsory on the biometric machine.

As per the norms of the University Grants Commission and other agencies, a researcher must have 75 per cent attendance in the department to get a monthly fellowship. Each selected beneficiaries get lakhs of rupees during the fellowship duration.

Talking to newsmen, VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that parents of the researchers think that their children are doing research in the department, but, many a time, they are not found in the department.

“The departments must record biometric attendance to keep track movement of students. We will provide the facilities to the students needed by the students at the departments,” he said.

VC Dr Yeole said that the decision would be taken back at any cost as it is in the interest of students and the university.

Box

Attendance of employees to be done

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that all the employees, who are regularised or working on a daily or contract basis are being registered for biometric attendance. He said that their salary would be released on basis of attendance on the electronic machine only.