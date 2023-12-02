Bird activists rescues injured Owl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the information, a team of bird activists reached Chikalthana Airport vicinity and rescued an owl that had sustained an injury and was unable to fly.

The bird activists and snake-charmers Manoj Gaikwad and Dawood Shaikh took the bird in their custodian. The left wing of the female bird has been cut-off, therefore, it could not fly on its own.

The secretary of Life Care Society Jayesh Shinde expressed that the one wing of the bird could have been separated from the body due to hitting the plane while flying in the sky. A special care of the bird will have to be taken as it will not be able to fly in the sky in future on its own due to absence of one wing, it is learnt.