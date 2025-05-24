Bird threat near airport raises concerns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bird activity around Chikalthana International Airport has increased, posing a risk to aircraft during takeoff and landing. To deter birds, airport authorities use firecrackers, a ‘sonic gun’ (zone gun), and loud horns.

Residents near the airport have reported frequent and loud noises, particularly on Saturday evening, when multiple blasts were heard in succession. Airport officials confirmed the sounds were part of routine bird-scaring measures. To maintain flight safety, authorities conduct regular cleaning drives, awareness campaigns, and use sound-based technology.

What is a sonic gun?

A sonic gun emits loud explosive sounds to scare birds away from runways, particularly during takeoffs and landings, helping prevent bird strikes.

Past incident

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai suffered a bird hit near Chikalthana on October 3, 2018. The pilot safely landed the aircraft despite the impact on the left engine.