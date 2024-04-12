Birth anniv of Mahatma Phule at Hindi Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was celebrated at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade, supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam were present. Vilas Budhwant, Yogesh Nimbone, Sandeep Bhadane threw light on the life and works of Mahatma Phule and suggested that we all should follow the path shown by him. Sopan Karvande conducted the programme. Snehal Gorde proposed a vote of thanks.