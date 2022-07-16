BJP activists celebrate on Gulmandi

Aurangabad, July 16:

The cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis approved the resolution to change the name of Aurangabad on Saturday. With a slight modification in the old proposal, Shinde government announced that the city is being renamed as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'. Immediately, the local leaders of BJP went to Gulmandi, i.e. Sena's strong hold and celebrated the decision.

It was announced a day earlier that the Shinde government will approve the revised proposal for renaming the city. Therefore, the local BJP leaders had made vigorous preparations for the celebration since morning. As soon as the government took the decision, the activists started gathering at Gulmandi. Former corporator Sanjay Chaudhary distributed ladoos while the workers raised slogans. City president Sanjay Kenekar, senior leaders Dayaram Basaiyye, former mayor Bapu Ghadmode, deputy mayor Pramod Rathod, Amrita Palodkar, Rajesh Mehta, Jagdish Siddh and others were present on the occasion.