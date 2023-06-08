BJP appoints election chiefs in 48 constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Although chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and BJP have an alliance in the state, the BJP state president chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has independently appointed BJP election chiefs in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. These chiefs will have the responsibility of the concerned constituency till the Loksabha election results. However, these appointments have the eyebrows of the Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena and BJP are in power in the state. The leaders of both parties have decided to contest the upcoming elections in alliance. All the political parties in the state have started the preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections. All three parties of Mahavikas Aghadi are making strategies so that their maximum candidates can win in Loksabha. It was assumed that BJP will give around 12 to 15 seats to the Shinde faction. In this situation, Bawankule appointed the election chiefs. Sameer Rajurkar has been appointed as the chief for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vijay Autade for Jalna constituencies. Hence, the MPs of the Shinde group are worried.