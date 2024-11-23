BJP candidate Anuradha Chavan defeats Congress candidate Vilas Autade by 32K votes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Saturday, BJP candidate Anuradha Atul Chavan registered her victory by defeating her nearest rival and Congress candidate Vilas Keshavrao Autade by a margin of 32,278 votes in Phulambri (106) constituency.

Chavan polled 1,34,065 votes, while Autade secured 1,01,787 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP rebel and independent Ramesh Pawar attracted 12,828 votes and an independent Mahesh Ninale got 6,154.

The counting of votes began at Garware Hi-tech Films, in the Chikalthana MIDC area, early morning. The officials and personnel deployed on election duty were seen reaching the centre since dawn. Many of them were wearing jackets and sweaters with woollen beanie/skull caps or mufflers to protect themselves from the cold waves of the winter season. Hence they had their tea and then made their way into the counting centre to begin the work on the dot.

The announcement of results triggered curiosity and turned interesting after the counting of votes in each round. The election officials also counted postal ballots, home voters and service voters in front of the election observer.

The zeal and enthusiasm of BJP office-bearers, activists and workers was high since morning hours. The party's District president and Tehsil president were camping at the venue, while the former mayor and city corporators also visited the centre. Meanwhile, candidate Autade visited the centre in the afternoon. Congress office-bearers and activists were also present at the centre, but they started dispersing after reviewing the drop in the score of their candidate.

The election observer Vijendra Hooda and returning officer Brijesh Patil presented the ‘certificate of election’ to the elected candidate Anuradha Chavan at the centre in the evening. Police security Tight police security was maintained at the venue.

The arrangement of vehicle parking was made at Garware Sports Complex. One road of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) was thrown open for the mobility of the activists, workers and well-wishers. The barricades were placed to block the entry of the public at a distance of 100 metres away from the centre. The medical squad and Fire Brigade squad were also present.

Features

27 candidates were in the fray.

Counting of Votes was done in 27 rounds on 14 tables.

Total strength of voters in the constituency was 3,70,703 votes, out of which, 2,67,786 had cast their votes on November 20 (voter turnout was 72.22 per cent).

Chavan secured 5,966 and Autade polled 3202 in the first round. This first and second position continued till the 11th round. In the 12th round, Autade polled 5,471 and Chavan got 3,806, but from the 13th round, the BJP candidate again restored her numero uno position till the last 27th round.

Postal Ballots and None of The Above (Nota) were also notable.