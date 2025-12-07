BJP Core Committee split over new entries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are sepeculation that a split has emerged in the BJP Core Committee meeting held at the party's new office on Saturday over the joining of 14 to 15 disgruntled Shinde Sena members to the party.

According to sources, two groups have formed among the BJP core committee members, raising the question of what our workers should do if anyone is given entry on the eve of the elections.

For the past few days, there has been strong talk that Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, his supporters and some people from the Thackeray group will join the BJP.

Against that backdrop, many in the party have taken a stand in opposition. In particular, a group in the BJP is active in taking Janjal into the party and fielding him as a candidate from ward number 22. Many BJP members are interested there. “There is no opposition to Janjal’s entry into the party. But, he should be fielded from ward no. 27 and not from ward no 22,” said some members of the core committee.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, former Mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, Sanghatan Mantri Sanjay Kaudge, Shirish Boralkar, BJP city president Kishor Shitole and Sameer Rajurkar were present.

Silent on discussion of meeting

When MP Dr Karad was asked about this matter, he said, “I will not say anything about the discussion in the meeting.

All the issues were discussed unanimously. There was no issue of factionalism.”

It is a good thing that people are joining the BJP. But the core committee should decide that where the organisation is strong, there is no need to take workers from other parties. Those who have suffered for the party should not be unfairly treated by new workers.

(Shirish Boralkar, core committee member)

There is no objection to taking good workers to increase the party organisation. Everyone should be respected while joining the party, but old party workers should not be disrespected.

(Sanjay Kenekar, MLC)