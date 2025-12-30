BJP fields 50 former corporators, 46 new faces to contest elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Within three hours of the Mahayuti alliance breaking down, the BJP issued B-forms (official authorisation to contest on the party symbol) to 96 candidates. Of these, 50 are former corporators, including 13 who have joined from the Uddhav Sena and other parties. Besides, 46 new faces have been given a chance to contest in this election. There are 19 seats where the BJP could not field candidates. The party has fielded the maximum number of candidates in key municipal elections, giving it a strong presence in the electoral battlefield.

Selection committee also in the fray

In the past ten days, all individuals who joined the party were given nominations, including five who had switched from Congress and Uddhav Sena after the model code of conduct was imposed. This move reportedly caused discontent among long-standing BJP loyalists. Even election coordinators and members of the party’s selection committee were nominated, highlighting the party’s inclusive approach in candidate selection.

Distribution across prabhags

Out of 96 candidates, BJP could not field nominees on 19 seats: three in Prabhag No. 28, four each in Prabhag Nos 14, 13, 12, and 5. To streamline distribution, party leaders used Google location to assign B-forms, ensuring that candidates knew which party worker would hand over their form. The B-forms were kept with responsible party officials and not given directly to candidates.

Late-night instructions and early morning rush

From the central campaign office, candidates were instructed after 2 am to be ready for filing their nomination papers the next morning. By 9 am, candidates reached the election returning offices to submit their nominations and collect their B-forms at designated locations.

Age distribution

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had suggested prioritising candidates aged 35–45. However, about 30 nominees are aged 50–70, around 40 fall within 35–45, and 26 are in the 25–35 age group, according to the final list.