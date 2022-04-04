BJP leaders, activists booked for agitating at Jalshree Bungalow

Aurangabad, April 4:

City Chowk police booked BJP leaders and activists for initiating agitation at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator’s bungalow ‘Jalshree’ at Delhi Gate on Monday.

A case has been registered against MLA Atul Save, city president Sanjay Kenekar, former corporator Pramod Rathod, Nitin Chite, Husharsingh Chavan, Ganesh Navandar, Balaji Mundhe, Rajgaurav Wankhede, Amruta Palodkar, Madhuri Adwant, Geeta Kapure, Manisha Mundhe, Rekha Jaiswal and others.

The leaders and activists after conducting an agitation at Cidco and Hudco area for water went to Jalshree Bungalow. They initiated ‘Thaiya’ agitation there between 11.30 am and 1 pm.

A case has been registered with City Chowk police station on the complaint lodged by ASI Deepak Pardeshi.