BJP makes a big splash on super sunday with vigorous campaigning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal election campaign kicked off with “Super Sundays” for intensive outreach, the first on January 4 and the second on January 11.

BJP leaders conducted entry ceremonies, inaugurated offices, held rallies across multiple wards, and assigned tasks to the youth wing. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Dr Bhagwat Karad, and city president Kishor Shitole inaugurated offices.

Ravindra Kadam joined BJP and was assigned the responsibility of city vice president. Following this, hundreds of workers from Padampura also joined BJP. With workers from three different wards of various parties raising the BJP flag, the party organization gained momentum, noted Minister Atul Save. The youth wing held “Coffee With Youth” meetings in all wards to inform young voters about central and state initiatives and schemes.