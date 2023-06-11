BJP meeting under Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP conducted a programme at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Sunday night as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on Modi Government’s completion of nine years.

State head of the campaign Pravin Darekar arrived here to take the various development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the public.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperative Minister Atul Save, BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar, Lok Sabha Election head Sameer Rajurkar, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Suhas Dashrathe, Subhash Patil, Harshvardhan Karad, Shivaji Dandge, Rajgaurao Wankhede and others were present. The auditorium and gallery of Tapadiya Natyamandir were full with activists and office-bearers.

Pravin Darekar used a novel method to know the activists of each wing and cell of the party. Except for the women’s wing, there were four to six activists present in other wings. Those local leaders seated on the dais had nothing to save their faces.

When Darekar asked how many activists of the Women’s wing were present, 25 to 30 women’s raised their hands while five to six members were present on seeking details about activists of Yuva Morcha. He did not get much response when asked for cells of the Backward Class and Minority Wing.

Darekar said that PM Modi had done plenty of development works and the activists should take them to common men.

He alleged that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has left nothing to say, so, they (MVA) started politics of riots and caste. Activists from various politics joined BJP in the programme.