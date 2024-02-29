BJP MLA Praveen Darekar abused on call

Viral recording leads to swift arrest of accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Praveen Darekar was subjected to verbal abuse via phone call, with offensive remarks hurled at him. The caller, identified as Ramesh Patil (Dalalwadi, Paithan Gate) triggered Darekar's outrage. Prompt action was taken by the police, with a case registered at 3 am on Thursday and Patil's subsequent arrest in the morning.

The accused, known for harassing several leaders during ongoing protests, recorded and disseminated the abusive call, inciting widespread condemnation. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia ordered immediate investigation, leading to the swift arrest of Patil and an accomplice linked to the Facebook news page 'NRK Network,' which shared the viral recording. Kranti Chowk police inspector Rekha Londhe is further investigating the case.