BJP protest against Pakistan at Kranti Chowk

Aurangabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest at Kranti Chowk on Saturday under the leadership of BJP city president Shirish Boralkar against the offensive remarks made by Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. An effigy of Bhutto was burnt during the agitation. State cooperation minister Atul Save, State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Yuva Morcha State president Rahul Lonikar, State vice president Baswaraj Mangarule, State secretary Praveen Ghuge, Manoj Pangarkar and other office bearers and activists were present on the occasion.