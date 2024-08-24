BJP protestors demand death penalty for culprits of Badlapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conducted protests under the leadership of Housing Minister Atul Save demanding a fast-track trial and the hanging of the culprits involved in the Badlapur incident. Protesters chanted slogans insisting that the accused must be hanged.

Following the widespread protests led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) across the state against the incident of sexual exploitation on schoolgirls in Badlapur, the BJP also called for a protest. On Saturday morning, the BJP staged demonstrations at Kranti Chowk under the leadership of Save. The protesters were chanting that the culprits who committed atrocities on the innocent girls in Badlapur must be hanged.

The protest was attended by city president Shirish Boralkar, Deepak Dhakne, Laxmikant Thete, Jalindar Shendge, Sameer Rajurkar, Amruta Palodkar, Varsha Salunke, Manisha Bhansali, Dr. Ujwala Dahiphale, Meena Misal, Sheetal Kharat, Asha Kharat, Suvarna Dhanorkar, Jayashree Dabhade, Laxman Shinde, Manoj Pangarkar, Ashok Damle, Baban Narvade, Mahesh Malvadkar, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Arjun Gavare, Santosh Bodhak, and others.

Oath of gender equality taken

BJP office-bearers invoked Bharat Mata and took an oath of gender equality. They pledged to make continuous efforts to raise awareness and consciousness about gender equality in families and society. They vowed to respect, honour, and protect the dignity of women, regardless of their age. The office-bearers also took an oath to work diligently for women's education, welfare, and safety. They declared their commitment to fighting against any tendencies that do not respect and honour women, with the ideal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's respect for women as their guiding principle.

Death penalty is society's demand

The Housing Minister accused the MVA of politicising the sensitive issue of atrocities on young girls, while speaking to reporters. He said that society demands the death penalty for the culprits involved in the incident. He also mentioned that they took an oath of gender equality today and that BJP office-bearers and workers will work towards raising awareness about gender equality in society.