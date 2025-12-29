BJP ready for grand alliance if Shinde Sena accepts 37 seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP has instructed its candidates to proceed with filing nominations ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, while keeping the grand alliance option open if Shinde Sena accepts the 37-seat proposal.

Speaking at the BJP office after a meeting with OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLC Sanjay Kenekar said, “Considering the current situation, we have told our candidates to file nominations. If Shinde Sena agrees to the seat-sharing proposal, the grand alliance can happen anytime. We have given the green signal to our candidates.”

There is a lack of coordination among Shiv Sena leaders. The proposal given last night was finalized by both parties. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal took a stand to change the seat in prabhag number 8 at the last moment, and similarly in wards 21, 22, and 23. BJP has asked its candidates to stay prepared and will communicate updates overnight. Guardian Minister Shirsat speaks differently, district chief Rajendra Janjal speaks differently. There is a lack of coordination between them. Therefore, the BJP does not need to get involved in this. BJP is positive for the grand alliance, Kenekar said. “They say break the alliance, then how can one remain silent… Shinde Sena officials and workers have given such declarations to break the alliance. Even though we have given them many wards, if they are making such declarations, BJP should also break it,” OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save said. He added that we have given them the seats they asked for. If they are taking such a stand, then the decision made by tomorrow morning will be accepted.