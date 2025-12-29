BJP–Shiv Sena announce seat-sharing for civic polls: Shaina NC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday said that municipal corporation elections often see strong interest from party workers, which sometimes delays early announcements. However, she confirmed that the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for key civic bodies.

For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena will contest 39–42 seats, while the BJP will contest 48–50 seats. In Kolhapur, the BJP will contest 34 seats, the Shiv Sena 32 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction 15 seats. Shaina NC added that more senior-level announcements are expected later in the day. She said all decisions have been taken keeping winnability, party interest, and cadre strength in mind.