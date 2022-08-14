BJP show of strength through tiranga rally

Partition Remembrance Day also observed

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The BJP demonstrated a strong display of power through a Tiranga vehicle rally organised on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan', in the city on Sunday. A march was also taken out on the occasion of Partition Remembrance Day.

The rally was organised under the leadership of city district president Sanjay Kenekar, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and cooperation minister MLA Atul Save in the afternoon from Kranti Chowk. The rally passed through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Shahganj and reached TV Center. Tributes were paid to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The rally concluded by paying tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The rally route was full of activists carrying the national flag in their hands and shouting various slogans. Patriotic songs were also played in the rally. State vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, former Mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Anil Makariye, Sameer Rajurkar, Shivaji Dandge, Raju Shinde and other activists participated in the rally.

Tributes offered to Mete

Tributes were paid to Shiv Sangram Party founder president Vinayak Mete in the presence of BJP leaders at Kranti Chowk.