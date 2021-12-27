BJP State unit president scolds city unit president

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar on Monday expanded office-bearers.

According to sources from BJP groups, the party’s State unit president MLA Chandrakant Patil scolded Sanjay Kenekar.

There is a joyous atmosphere in the party activists after its expansion with old and new office-bearers.

It is said that groupism has come to light with the expansion. The reason is that union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and party’s State general secretary MLA Atul Save are not in the city and Kenekar expanded the office-bearers and issued an appointment letter.

Sanjay Kenekar said that all the new and old members were given a place in the office-bearer's list and it would benefit the party in the ensuing elections.

Some of the newly appointed city district vice-presidents are as follows; Surendra Kulkarni, Arvind Dongaonkar, Sakharam Pol, Deepak Dhakne, Raju Patil, Mukund Damodhar, Jayshree Kivlekar, Raosaheb Gaikwad, Gokul Malke and Vikas Patil.

The names of some of the newly appointed city district secretaries are Ameya Deshmukh, Sanjay Khanale, Ramchandra Narote, Nandlal Gavli, Babasaheb Sasane, Shantanu Urhekar, Sagar Nilkanth, Mayur Vanjari, Mandeep Rajput, Amit Lokhande and Ganesh Joshi. Sameer Rajurkar, Raju Shinde, Sanjay Shinde, Rajesh Mehta were present while giving away appointment letters.

Agitation for lack of facilities

BJP has planned a strategy for the ensuing Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Samiti elections. The decision to take agitate for unavailability of facilities like irregular water supply, electricity supply and opposing to fees being collected from citizens for regularisation of properties under Gunthewari Act, was held on the party level. After which, new office-bearers were announced today.

Nobody knows when the elections will be conducted. But, BJP has made an appointment of aspirants and office-bearers.